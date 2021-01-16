LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Head-To-Head Survey

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53% Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Glory Star New Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 14.98 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -46.46 Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Glory Star New Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 9 0 3.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $68.45, indicating a potential downside of 20.36%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Glory Star New Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

