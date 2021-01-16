Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $347.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

