LockTrip Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,252.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $7,252.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.