Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $113.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,004 shares of company stock worth $12,874,270. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

