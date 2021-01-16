LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

