Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,301.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lordstown Motors stock. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

RIDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,818,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

