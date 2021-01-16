Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $146,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 464.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CSX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.