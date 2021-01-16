Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 714.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

