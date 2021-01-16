Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 205.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.27.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $291.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

