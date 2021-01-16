Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $330,000 in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 259,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of AVLR opened at $157.13 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $184.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $427,103.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

