Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $66,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 105,050 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

