Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,321 shares of company stock worth $9,493,842. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.