Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,200 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Entergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

