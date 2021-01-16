Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 557.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,139.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,231.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357. 9.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXL opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

