Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after buying an additional 416,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after buying an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after buying an additional 173,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 586,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,846,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.74.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

