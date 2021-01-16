Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 10,600 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 227.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

