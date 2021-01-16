Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 8,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 109,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

