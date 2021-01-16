Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 261.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,865 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 167.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

