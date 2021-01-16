LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,868.24

LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,868.24 and traded as low as $3.42. LXB Retail Properties shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 101,108 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,831.81.

About LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB)

LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.

