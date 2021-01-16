Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) versus Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) Financial Analysis

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services -57.79% -13.39% -9.27% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mammoth Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $625.01 million 0.34 -$79.04 million N/A N/A Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million N/A -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Mammoth Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The company also offers other energy services, including contract land and directional drilling, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, and remote accommodation services. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in North America. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.