MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.36

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $5.49. MAN shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1,020 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Get MAN alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

About MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.