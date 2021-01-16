Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 728,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 133,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,718,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

