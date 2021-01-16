MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $940.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

