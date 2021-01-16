MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MarketAxess by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 47.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,697.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $523.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $556.34 and its 200-day moving average is $520.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.73.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.