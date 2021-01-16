Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,445. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $3,673,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

