Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MRVL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.77. 7,994,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,220,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

