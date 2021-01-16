Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of MRVL opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,445. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

