Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.80-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.71.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI opened at $261.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.28 and its 200-day moving average is $239.44. Masimo has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,781 shares of company stock valued at $50,364,663. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.