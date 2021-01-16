MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 118.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

