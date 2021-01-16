Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $38.92

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $45.27. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 61,057 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $14,616,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,450,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,751,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.