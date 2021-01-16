MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Update

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MC Endeavors stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,602,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,630,308. MC Endeavors has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

