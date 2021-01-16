McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

