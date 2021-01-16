Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Up 5.1%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.02 and last traded at $39.00. 2,340,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,777,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $1,003,149.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,099,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,467,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,278 shares of company stock valued at $15,741,111.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

