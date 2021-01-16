Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on MPW. Truist increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.58.

MPW stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

