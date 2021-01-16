Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.25

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $10.04. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 7,858 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.02.

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

