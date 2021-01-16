Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MERC. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of MERC opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

