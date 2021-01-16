MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.11.

NYSE:MGP opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

