MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

