Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $940.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

