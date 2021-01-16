Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 71,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,583.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 20,000 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

TSE DML traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

