Midas 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,254.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Midas coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00006300 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $2,254.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 119% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00259061 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1,012.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

