Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Up 8.6%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 2,599,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 790,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 939.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

