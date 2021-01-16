Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shares rose 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 564,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 701,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm has a market cap of $175.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Milestone Scientific news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $196,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Osser sold 45,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,208 shares of company stock valued at $855,443. Company insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

