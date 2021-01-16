Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.99

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 8895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

