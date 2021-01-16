Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.61

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.61 and traded as high as $42.71. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 1,703,449 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The company has a market capitalization of £598.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Company Profile (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

