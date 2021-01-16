Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 72.4% in December

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,021,400 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 1,172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,738.0 days.

Shares of MTSFF stock remained flat at $$20.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.