Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) and Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) Critical Survey

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) and Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mohawk Group and Deer Consumer Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Deer Consumer Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mohawk Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential downside of 20.92%. Given Mohawk Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mohawk Group is more favorable than Deer Consumer Products.

Volatility & Risk

Mohawk Group has a beta of 4.78, suggesting that its stock price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deer Consumer Products has a beta of 64.25, suggesting that its stock price is 6,325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Mohawk Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Mohawk Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Deer Consumer Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mohawk Group and Deer Consumer Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Group $114.45 million 4.30 -$58.79 million ($3.21) -7.02 Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deer Consumer Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mohawk Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mohawk Group and Deer Consumer Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Group -20.49% -265.80% -47.45% Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Deer Consumer Products beats Mohawk Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Deer Consumer Products

Deer Consumer Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs. Deer Consumer Products also offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers, rice cookers, and toasters. The company sells its products to consumer product companies internationally; and to retail stores through agents in the People's Republic of China. It also operates as an original design manufacturer and original equipment manufacturer. The company was formerly known as Tag Events Corp. and changed its name to Deer Consumer Products, Inc. in September 2008. Deer Consumer Products, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

