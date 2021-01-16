Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce sales of $8.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $24.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $33.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,990,745.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Molecular Templates by 147.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Molecular Templates by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 42.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Molecular Templates by 166.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.