Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.97 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

