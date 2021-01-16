Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,666,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,450,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,674,000 after purchasing an additional 147,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

